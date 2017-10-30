Kerala: 1 dead, 30 injured as foot overbridge collapses at Chavara in Kollam

Kollam (Kerala): A 55-year-old woman was killed and more than 30 others injured when a foot overbridge across a canal collapsed at Chavara near here today, the police said. The bridge was located inside the state-run Kerala Minerals and Metals Limited (KMML) complex.

#WATCH One dead, at least 57 injured in a bridge collapse in Chavara near Kerala’s #Kollam. pic.twitter.com/0flv4IRQ8o — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2017



The deceased Shyamala, an employee of KMML, died after the iron bridge fell into the canal, they said.

The collapsed bridge connects the company’s complex to its adjacent mineral separation (MS) unit. All the injured were admitted to a nearby government hospital, police said.