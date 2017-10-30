Free Press Journal
Kerala: 1 dead, 30 injured as foot overbridge collapses at Chavara in Kollam

Kerala: 1 dead, 30 injured as foot overbridge collapses at Chavara in Kollam

— By PTI | Oct 30, 2017 01:15 pm
Kollam (Kerala): A 55-year-old woman was killed and more than 30 others injured when a foot overbridge across a canal collapsed at Chavara near here today, the police said. The bridge was located inside the state-run Kerala Minerals and Metals Limited (KMML) complex.

The deceased Shyamala, an employee of KMML, died after the iron bridge fell into the canal, they said.

The collapsed bridge connects the company’s complex to its adjacent mineral separation (MS) unit. All the injured were admitted to a nearby government hospital, police said.

