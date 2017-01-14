Ken-Betwa river linking project costing Rs.9,393 gets environmental nod

The NDA government’s ambitious Rs. 9,393 crore Ken-Betwa river interlinking project that will link rivers to ease drinking water problems in the Bundelkhand region has received clearance from the green panel and Tribal Affairs ministry.

Announcing this, Union Water Resources Minister Uma Bharti said her Ministry was working with NITI Aayog to finalise funding pattern for the project.

“I am quite happy that the first river inter-linking project has received green panel’s nod as well as the tribal clearances formally. The project has already received wildlife clearance,” said Ms. Bharti.

“We are now working with NITI Aayog to see funding pattern for the project is finalised. The project will be launched once the funding pattern is clear,” she said at third edition of Jal Manthan conference in New Delhi.

Under the project a dam will be constructed across river Ken in Chhatarpur district in Madhya Pradesh to irrigate 6.35 lakh hectares of land, serve drinking water purposes in Bundelkhand region and generation of 78 MW hydropower.

3.69 lakh hectares will be covered in Madhya. The remaining 2.65 lakh hectares of area falls in Uttar Pradesh.

The ambitious project was first mooted by the NDA government in the early 1980s under Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. It was then challenged in the Supreme Court, which finally gave the nod in 2013.

According to the Water Resources Ministry, a total of 10 villages consisting of 1,585 families are likely to be benefitted by this project.