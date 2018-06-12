Kejriwal street protest in L-G’s waiting room

NEW DELHI : Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal never seems to give up. Barely a month after a sit-in protest outside Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal’s home, Kejriwal turned up at the doorstep of Baijal on Monday afternoon with a ‘wish list’. He has refused to leave until the Lieutenant Governor accepts his demands.

The Chief Minister is seeking approval for the proposal for doorstep delivery of rations, and action against IAS officers who, he says, have been boycotting work for the last four months.

Baijal, AAP said, has refused to take action. The party also tweeted a photo of the Chief Minister, accompanied by his deputy Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain and Gopal Rai, sitting in the LG’s waiting room.

Last month, Kejriwal went to meet Baijal to discuss the row over installation of closed-circuit television cameras in Delhi.

The Lieutenant Governor, who had agreed to meet only Kejriwal and his deputy, refused to meet the full delegation. Kejriwal then sat on a ‘dharna’ near the LG’s office with his party leaders and cabinet colleagues.

It was his first street protest after returning to power in February 2015.

Keriwal claims the IAS officers of Delhi have been on an “illegal strike” for the last four months. “As per law, the IAS cannot go on strike.

There is no reason for the strike, they don’t have any demand,” news agency IANS has quoted him as saying. He also said the officials have told him that they have been under “pressure from the LG’s office” not to work.