Kejriwal bats for SC monitored probe

New Delhi : Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday sought a Supreme Court-monitored probe into charges that Prime Minister Narendra Modi took bribes from corporates as the Gujarat Chief Minister.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader also asked Modi to resign until he was cleared of the charges — like veteran Bharatiya Janata Party leader L.K. Advani did in the 1990s after being linked to a Hawala scandal.

Kejriwal addressed the media shortly after Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi told a public rally in Gujarat that Modi took huge bribes from two corporate houses when he was the Chief Minister.

Kejriwal said he was the first to expose the bribery in the Delhi assembly on November 15 this year and had since been doing so at one public rally after another across the country.

He said the Supreme Court should take suo moto cognizance of the matter and set up a “fully independent” Special Investigation Team (SIT) with all powers to probe the charges against Modi.

Flashing what he claimed were Income Tax department papers, including four volumes of an Appraisal Report, Kejriwal said one of the corporate houses paid Modi Rs 40 crore in instalments.

Documents seized in the premises of another corporate house showed that a part of a Rs 25 crore bribe was given to Modi, he said.

Kejriwal said instead of having the allegations probed, the Prime Minister and his government had tried to suppress the cases.–IANS