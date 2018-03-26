Kejriwal attacks Centre at Haryana rally

Hisar : Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday targeted the Centre alleging that never before had so many “bank scams” taken place under any regime since India’s independence even as he declared that his party would contest the next state Assembly polls in Haryana.

Kejriwal asked the people of Haryana to reject the ruling BJP as well as the opposition Congress and the INLD.

He claimed both the BJP governments at the Centre as well as in Haryana had failed the people, reports PTI.

The number of bank scams that have taken place during the Modi government’s time; never before had so many scams taken place under any government since independence, Kejriwal claimed at his party’s ‘Save Haryana’ rally here. “I want to ask PM Narendra Modi, that if people of this country want to deposit their hard earned money, which bank is safe? What if the bank goes bankrupt and all the money of the public is gone,” he said taking a jibe.

“Second question I want to ask Mr Modi is that Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi escaped with thousands of crores. When will they be arrested? When will we get our money back?” he continued. Kejriwal said if the money goes into the pockets of farmers, labourers, only then the country will progress. It will not if money goes into the pockets of a few capitalists, he said claiming the “BJP is a party of capitalists”.

Attacking the Manohar Lal Khattar government in Haryana, Kejriwal claimed the state witnessed several incidents of violence ever since the BJP assumed power and many innocents were killed and property worth crores of rupees destroyed.

Referring to incidents of violence during the Jat reservation agitation in February 2016 which claimed 30 lives, Kejriwal said,