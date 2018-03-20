Kejri Apologies again, to Gadkari

New Delhi : Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is on a mission of apologies for being loud mouth to put behind the defamation cases he has been fighting all over the country for making wild allegations against one and all.

He was acquitted on Monday by Delhi’s Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal in the two separate defamation suits by union transport minister Nitin Gadkari and senior advocate Amit Sibal, son of former Union minister Kapil Sibal, after he tendered apology to both. In his apology, Kejriwal admitted that he regretted making remarks without any verification and accepted that they were based on “unfounded allegations”.

Amit Sibal had filed the suit against him as also against his deputy CM Manish Sisodia for accusing him and his father Kapil Sibal on the conflict of interest in revision of tax demand on telecom major Vodafone.

Only last week, Kejriwal had apologised to former Punjab Minister and Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia, for calling him a ‘drug lord’ during Assembly elections. The AAP leaders of Punjab revolted, but he succeeded in pacifying them by taking them into confidence on Sunday.