Keeping watch on developments in UP, says Governor Ram Naik

Lucknow: As SP supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav today expelled his son and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav as well as general secretary Ramgopal Yadav from the party for six years for “gross indiscipline”, Governor Ram Naik said he was keeping a watch on the issue.

“I am keeping a watch on the issue,” he told PTI here.

Asked if he viewed the developments as a crisis in the ruling party, Naik refused to comment saying “it is an intra-party issue”.

The Governor’s role will become crucial in the coming days as Mulayam said at his hurriedly called press conference that the new chief minister will be chosen by the SP.

Flanked by brother Shivpal Yadav, who has been at loggerheads with the chief minister, Mulayam said he had taken the action against Akhilesh and Ramgopal to “save the party” which he had built through hard efforts.