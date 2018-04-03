Keeping Dalits at lowest rung in BJP DNA: Rahul

Congress President’s mischievous tweet is nothing but his resentment at Modi’s background as belonging to lower section of society, retorts BJP.

New Delhi : In a stinging tweet in support of a day’s Bharat Bandh by Dalits on Monday to protect their rights against the dilution of the atrocities act by the Apex Court, Congress President Rahul Gandhi slammed the Modi government for oppressing them.

“It is in the DNA of RSS/BJP to keep Dalits at the lowest rung of the Indian society. They oppress and suppress with violence anyone challenging this thinking,” he said in a tweet.

“Thousands of Dalit brothers and sisters are on streets demanding protection of their rights from the Modi government. They deserve our salam (salute),” he added.

Several Union ministers and BJP leaders, led by Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Thawarchand Gehlot, countered Rahul, asserting that their government had kept interests of Dalits and backward community paramount.

In a tit-for-tat, Dr Gehlot tweeted: “It has been our Govt which further strengthened the protection for backward castes by passing the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Act in 2015.

“Successive governments did not put trust on people of backward castes when it came to lending. With initiatives like Stand Up India & Mudra, people of backward castes are empowered to become entrepreneurs.”

Union Minister of State for Finance Arjun Ram Meghwal from Rajasthan said Rahul’s mischievous tweet is nothing but his resentment at Prime Minister Modi’’s background as belonging to “the lower section of society.”

“Deeply condemnable and shocking comment by Congress President Rahul Gandhi, racking up the DNA of among many other, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It is well known that PM Modi belongs to the lower section of society and this is something Rahul Gandhi cannot digest,” Meghwal tweeted.

Rahul Gandhi has no moral right to talk about Dalit issues: Paswan

New Delhi: Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Monday hit out at Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, saying he had no moral right to attack the BJP over Dalit issues as his party did “nothing” for the community or its icon B R Ambedkar while the present government, he asserted, had done a lot.

Praising the government for filing a review petition in the Supreme Court on a March 20 verdict diluting the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, he scotched speculation that his Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) may even leave the Modi government. He asserted that he was in the BJP-led NDA and would continue to strengthen it and help it once again win the elections in 2019 to remain in power.

On RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh”s recent claim that Paswan was in touch with the Opposition to leave the NDA, he said: “Nobody takes him seriously. Does he know about his future after his leader Lalu Prasad goes to languish in jail for many years? Does he consider Tejaswi Yadav (Lalu”s son) his leader?”