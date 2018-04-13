Kathua-Unnao rape case: BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi defends party against barrage of criticism

As the nation is still coming to terms with Unnao and Kathua rape cases, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Meenakshi Lekhi has defended the party and said that party is not shielding anyone and culprits will be brought to charge and law will take its on course.

Meenakshi Lekhi while addressing a press conference and said that, “A fair probe was done in Kathua case. SIT was formed and 6-7 people were arrested. Also, I would like to say it on record that the Jammu Bar Association president BS Slathia was the polling agent of Ghulam Nabi Azad.

A fair probe was done in #Kathuacase. SIT was formed and 6-7 people were arrested. Also, I would like to say it on record that the Jammu Bar Association president BS Slathia was the polling agent of Ghulam Nabi Azad ji: Meenakshi Lekhi,BJP pic.twitter.com/0A2OCT3vgs

— ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2018

Meenakshi further said that, “Unnao rape incident happened 10 months back. Police gave a statement in front of the magistrate in that MLA’s (Kuldeep Singh Sengar) name was not taken. After that woman wrote to PM Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and then charge of rape against MLA came into the picture and after that probe has begun.

Unnao ki ghatna 10 mahine pehle ki hai. Police ne Magistrate ke saamne bayan liya, isme vidhayak ka naam nahi liya, phir Mahila ne PM aur Yogi Adityanath ko chhitthi likhi aur isme vidhayak par aarop laga, phir karyavahi huyi: Meenakshi Lekhi,BJP MP pic.twitter.com/e5YqbrmllX — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2018

The Delhi BJP MP also said that, “Opposition is only interested in playing games and doing politics. First, they will shout about minorities then Dalits and now women. All this while ignoring the strict action being taken by state govts.”

You see their plan, first shout ‘minority minority’, then ‘Dalit Dalit’, and now ‘women women’ and then try to somehow fix blame of state issues on the centre. All this while ignoring the strict action being taken by state govts: Meenakshi Lekhi,BJP pic.twitter.com/mR98YPQN1z — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2018

Meenakshi also added that, “Party (BJP) has already condemned this (Kathua rape and murder) act, 2 individuals (BJP J&K ministers) were mislead & misguided by people. Lesson to them is not to believe one side or the other and let the law take its course.

Party has already condemned this act, 2 individuals (BJP J&K ministers) were mislead & misguided by people. Lesson to them is not to believe one side or the other and let the law take its course: Meenakshi Lekhi, BJP on BJP J&K ministers supporting accused #KathuaCase pic.twitter.com/fTtlYZeJPC — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2018

BJP, which calls itself a party with a difference has been facing huge backlash regarding these two acts of rape and murder and the party has been trying to control the damage and are telling people that no guilty will be spared and justice will be done.