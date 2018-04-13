Kathua rape case: SC seeks material on strike by Jammu and Kashmir bar associations

New Delhi: The Supreme Court today asked a lawyer to bring materials on record to take judicial note of a strike call given by Kathua and Jammu and Kashmir bar associations in relation to the gangrape and killing of an eight-year-old girl in Jammu region.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra asked lawyer P V Dinesh to furnish some material with regard to the actions of the bar bodies for enabling it to take suo motu judicial note of the strike call. Dinesh referred to the decisions of the local bar that had allegedly come in support of the people who had allegedly gang-raped and killed the minor in Kathua.

“Something must come on record. We have nothing on record,” the bench, also comprising justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, said and asked the lawyer to file some material in support of his contention.

Dinesh submitted that the apex court should take note of bar’s actions and issue directions to them and the Bar Council of India to ensure that the rule of law prevails. The bench assured the lawyer that it would consider the matter if adequate material is brought before it.