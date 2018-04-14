Kathua rape case: Resignations of BJP minister to be handed to CM Mehbooba Mufti, says Ram Madhav

Jammu: The resignations of two BJP ministers, who courted controversy by attending a rally supporting those accused of raping and killing a young girl in Kathua, will be handed over to Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti for further action, said senior BJP leader Ram Madhav.

The senior BJP leader said the resignation of the ministers was to address the fears of not only its ally PDP and the people of Jammu and Kashmir but also the entire nation.

Madhav, who is the party’s general secretary in-charge of the state, also said that the state government was told to withdraw the directive of the tribal affairs department on encroachments by nomads in forest land. Madhav, who attened the legislative party meeting of the state BJP MLAs and MLC, said state party president Sat Sharma will send the resignations to the chief minister.

Forest Minister Lal Singh and Industries Minister Chander Prakash Ganga tendered their resignation in view of a perception being created, he said. He lashed out at the Congress, alleging that it was trying to politicise the issue which should not be done.

“We, including the BJP which is in the government, will ensure justice for the girl and punishment for the culprits,” he said.

Asked about the demand for a CBI probe into the incident, the BJP leader said, “The police has completed the probe and now it is in the court of law. It is for the court to decide.” Ganga and Singh had hit out at the police for arresting “one or the other person at will” in connection with the rape and killing of the 8-year-old girl in January this year.

Asking why the probe was not being handed over to the CBI, Lal Singh had said, “We too want that the real accused be punished… We have heard you. We will not allow this jungle raj, under which they (police) are picking up people at will, to continue. What kind of investigation are they doing”.

The ‘Hindu Ekta Manch’, from which the BJP distanced itself, had also taken out a rally holding a tricolour to press for their demand.

The incident and use of national flag had evoked sharp reaction from Mufti.

“Appalled by the marches and protests in defence of the recently apprehended rapist in Kathua. Also horrified by their use of our national flag in these demonstrations, this is nothing short of desecration. The accused has been arrested and the law will follow its course,” she tweeted.