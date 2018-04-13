Kathua Rape Case: BJP ministers who took part in the rally in support of gangrape accuse, resign

BJP ministers Lal Singh, Chander Prakash, who took part in rally in support of Kathua gangrape accused, submit resignation to JK party chief. The resignation came after the outrage over their participation in a rally organised by Hindu Ekta Manch to support accused in the Kathua rape and murder case.

Earlier BJP defended the ministers ans said they have been mislead by certain peoples “The two BJP ministers were misled by a few people,” Bharatiya Janata Party MP and spokesperson Meenakshi Lekhi told media in New Delhi.

When Free Press Kashmir asked what action will party take against its ministers Chaudhary Lal Singh and Chander Prakash Ganga, Lekhi said: “What kind of action should we take if someone comes and says that they were misled?

“Is it a crime to get misled?” she asked, adding that the people get misled and this can happen with anyone.

Congress has told that it will take as civil disobedience movement against the government if they fail to take any action against the ministers.