Kashmiri student is new NSUI chief

New Delhi : Kashmiri student leader Fairoz Khan (28) was on Monday appointed the new president of the National Students Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of Congress. He succeeds Roji John of Kerala, who was the first to be an elected president of the union in 2014.

Khan was NSUI’s secretary since December 2012 and elevated as its general secretary only last December. He is associated with it since August 2006.

A PG Diploma scholar in Human Rights and Duties in Jammu University after passing BSc, LLB and MA in political science, Khan hails from Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir.

An AICC press release said Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi handpicked him after interviewing the candidates shortlisted by a screening committee. Sonia Gandhi accorded her approval to Khan’s appointment for two years.

Khan has been active in various states like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Jharkhand, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh as in-charge of the state NSUIs. His student activism dates back to his school days when he became president of the student union of the Government High Secondary School, Ramban.