Kashmir University postponed all exams scheduled for 7th, 8th Jan

Srinagar: Kashmir University today postponed all examinations scheduled to be held tomorrow and day after due to the snowfall in the Valley.

“All Kashmir University examinations, scheduled to be held on January 7 and 8, are postponed.

“Fresh dates for the deferred examinations shall be notified separately,” a spokesman of the university said.

He said class work for these two days shall also remain suspended in view of inclement weather conditions.

Normal life was today thrown out of gear in Kashmir as snowfall continued intermittently for the fourth consecutive day, virtually cutting off the Valley from rest of the country due to closure of Srinagar-Jammu national highway and suspension of air traffic.