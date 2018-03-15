Kashmir problem, is a national issue, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Nagpur: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Friday that Kashmir problem is not region-specific but a national issue, and it must be treated in the same manner.

“The Kashmir problem should not just be confined to Kashmir alone but should be viewed as an all India problem and therefore we should all come together to find a solution to the Kashmir problem,” the RSS chief said at the inauguration of the ‘Saptasindhu Mahotsav’, organised by the Jammu and Kashmir Studies Centre (JKSC) here.

On the occasion, he also chose to dispel the “misplaced” notions regarding RSS’ views on Kashmir.

“Because of some past mistakes, certain questions have arisen in the public domain and the time has come to address those questions. We have seen that a certain section of people has been preventing us from addressing this question, but now we have to answer them in their language,” Bhagwat said.

Mizoram Governor Lt. Genl(Retd.) Nirbhay Sharma, who was also invited to the programme, said, “we should include Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, whenever we talk about this issue” and added, “Jammu and Kashmir is not just a place of tourism and beauty, it is also our center of faith and reverence”.