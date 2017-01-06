Kashmir ‘integral part’ of Pakistan, says Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif

Islamabad: Claiming that Kashmir was an “integral part” of Pakistan, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Thursday needled India yet again by praising slain Hizbul Mujahideen militant Burhan Wani as a “vibrant and charismatic leader”.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of a two-day international parliamentary seminar on Kashmir here, Sharif also praised the spirit and determination of the Kashmiri people for their struggle for the right to self-determination.

“Our hearts beat and sink with our Kashmiri brethren,” Radio Pakistan quoted Sharif as saying.

The world needs to tell India that “enough is enough” with regard to its policy towards Kashmir, he said, while asserting that Kashmir is an “integral part” of Pakistan.

He claimed the “martyrdom of vibrant and charismatic Kashmiri leader Burhan Wani has given a new turn to the Kashmiri movement”.

He regretted the “Indian aggression” against Kashmiri people in the wake of protests triggered by the killing of Wani by security forces on July 8.

Sharif said supporting the Kashmiri struggle for their right to self-determination is faith of every Pakistani.

He said Pakistan will continue to extend moral, political and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people in their indigenous struggle and continue to shake the conscience of the international community for their rights.

Sharif said Pakistan had sent special envoys to important countries to sensitise them about the situation in Kashmir. He said that he personally raised the dispute in his address to the UN General Assembly session.

He said both Kashmir and Palestine are the two longest unresolved items on the UNSC agenda. He pointed out relentless struggle is continuing despite the hardest measures adopted by India.