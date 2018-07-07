Kashmir: 3 civilians including minor girl killed as security forces fire at stone pelters in Kulgam

Srinagar: Three civilians, including a teenage girl, were killed when security forces allegedly opened fire at a stone-pelting mob during a cordon and search operation in a south Kashmir village on Saturday.

A police officer said residents of Hawoora and adjoining villages tried to disrupt the anti-terror operation as security forces cordoned off the area following inputs that a group of militants was hiding in Kulgam, some 70 km from south of here.

Three civilians sustained firearm injuries during the clash with security forces. The slain civilians were identified as Andleeb, 16, Shakir Ahmad, 22 and Irshad Ahmad, 20.

Senior police, army and paramilitary officers rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation. Authorities immediately snapped mobile internet services in all the four south Kashmir districts of Kulgam, Anantnag, Shopian and Pulwama.