Karti Chidambaram’s arrest makes Rahul Gandhi remember his grandmother: Meenakshi Lekhi

Patna (Bihar): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Meenakshi Lekhi on Friday took a jibe at Congress President Rahul Gandhi over his surprise visit to grandmother in Italy and said Karti Chidambaram’s arrest has made the latter remember her.

Lekhi took to Twitter and said “Very nice gesture, Karti’s arrest ?? ???? ??? ???? ?? !” (Very nice gesture… Karti’s arrest has reminded him of his grandmother).

Lekhi’s comment comes hours after Congress President took to Twitter and informed about his visit to his 93-year-old grandmother in Italy during the Holi weekend. Rahul took to Twitter and said, “My Nani is 93. She’s the kindest soul ever. This Holi weekend, I’m going to surprise her! I can’t wait to give her a hug…. #HappyHoli to all of you. Have a joyful celebration..” (sic)

Rahul’s grandmother Paola Maino lives in Italy. Last year too, he celebrated his 47th birthday on June 19 with his grandmother.