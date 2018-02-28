Karti Chidambaram’s arrest is diversionary tactic, vendetta politics: Congress

New Delhi: Karti Chidambarm, son of former Union Minister P. Chidambaram was arrested by the CBI on Wednesday. The Congress party termed it a “diversionary tactic” of the Narendra Modi government to hide its “corrupt governance model”.

The Congress also said that the arrest made from Chennai on Wednesday in connection with an FIPB clearance case, will not deter the party from bringing out the truth before the people. Party spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi said that the move smells of “vendetta politics” of the Bharatiya Janata Party against its opponents.

“Classic diversionary tactic of the Modi government to hide their own corrupt governance model that is being exposed on a daily basis– be it Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi, Dwarka Das Seth Jewellers,” Chaturvedi said.

“The BJP government continues its vendetta and vindictive politics to target opponents. However, it will not stop the Congress from bringing the truth out before the people,” Chaturvedi said. Karti Chidambaram, son of former the Finance Minister, was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation from Chennai airport in connection with alleged irregularities involved in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance of the INX Media.