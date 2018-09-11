Karti asked to reply to ED plea by Sept 18

New Delhi : Delhi’s Patiala House court on Monday issued notice to Karti Chidambaram on the Enforcement Directorate’s plea seeking cancellation of interim bail granted to him, and sought a reply from him by September 18.

Karti, who is being interrogated for his involvement in the Aircel-Maxis case, has also been accused by ED of not cooperating in the investigation which was one of the conditions on which he was granted interim bail. The ED has accused him of showing ‘irritation’ and sometimes even “anger” during interrogation, The ED has also accused Karti of giving “tailor-made responses” to their questions, and are seeking custodial interrogation.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate pressed for the custodial interrogation of Karti.