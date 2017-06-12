Karnataka: Pro-Kannada activists call for bandh over Mahadayi water dispute

Bengaluru: Pro-Kannada organisations have called for a state-wide bandh on Monday in lieu of early implementation of the Mahadayi river water dispute. To this regard, protestors are slated to organise a protest march today from Town hall to Vidhana Soudha.

The bandh, which is being held from dawn to dusk, will be led by Kannada Okoota, an umbrella organisation of the pro-Kannada bodies in the state. Apart from the Mahadayi row, protestors are also pressing for action against Tamil Nadu’s resistance on the Mekedatu project being facilitated across the river Kaveri.

According to reports, the local transport wing, including the bus, auto and taxi services will continue to ply as per schedule. Also, banks and ATMs will also continue to function as normal.

Karnataka and Goa expressed conflicting interests on the larger issue of sharing Mahadayi River water. The former had petitioned the Tribunal seeking the release of 7.56 tmcft water to Malprabha basin. Apart from the aforementioned causes, the pro-Kannada bodies have also put forth their demand to consider waiving off farmer loans in the state.