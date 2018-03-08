Karnataka Lokayukta stabbed: Accused Tej Raj Sharma sent to 5 day police custody

Bengaluru: The man who allegedly stabbed Karnataka Lokayukta Justice Vishwanath Shetty was sent to five-day police custody on Thursday.

The state’s Lokayukta was stabbed thrice inside his office premises in Bengaluru on Wednesday by an alleged contractor from Tumakuru over complaints regarding some tenders. Terming the incident as ‘unfortunate’, Karnataka Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy said that the Joint Commission is looking into the matter.

“Joint Commission is looking into the matter and it will let me know if there were any security lapses. We will come to know about it by evening,” Reddy said.

Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Prakash Javadekar along with former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar visited Lokayukta Shetty in the hospital, where he is being treated. The judge is out of danger now and undergoing treatment at the Mallaya Hospital.