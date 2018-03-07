Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#Lenin
#PNBScam
#KartiChidambaram
#Aadhaar
#NarendraModi
Home / India / Karnataka Lokayukta Justice Vishwanath Shetty stabbed in Bengaluru office, attacker nabbed

Karnataka Lokayukta Justice Vishwanath Shetty stabbed in Bengaluru office, attacker nabbed

— By FPJ Web Desk | Mar 07, 2018 03:27 pm
FOLLOW US:

Karnataka Lokayukta or anti-corruption ombudsman Justice P Vishwanatha Shetty was stabbed multiple times today inside his office in Bengaluru. The attacker is identified as Tejas Sharma and has been taken into custody. Meanwhile, Justice Shetty has been admitted to Mallya Hospital and is currently out of danger. But it is not yet known what triggered the attack. He allegedly was in a crowd of complainants who had come to meet the Lokayukta in his office of the Multi-Storey Building, popularly known as MS Building.

“I have spoken to (Commissioner of Police) T. Suneel Kumar who informed me that he (Shetty) has been shifted to a private hospital. I was informed that he is out of danger,” Reddy told reporters here.

To note, Justice Shetty took charge as Lokayukta in January 2017. The post was vacant since Y Bhaskar Rao, a former high court chief justice, stepped down in December 2015 amid public pressure to quit over an alleged bribery scandal involving his office and son.

With IANS input.

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK