Karnataka: HDK seeks 50% central aid for farm loan waiver

New Delhi/Bengaluru : Flagging the agrarian crisis gripping the country, Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Sunday urged the Central government to bear 50 per cent of the farm loans the state government plans to waive soon.

“As we are ready to waive loans to free farmers from debt, I request the Central government to provide 50 per cent financial support to our initiative,” he said at the fourth meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog here, reports IANS.

Admitting that about 85 lakh farmers across the southern state were in debt for raising bank loans, he said they were in distress due to recurring droughts and crop failures over the years.

“As the newly-formed coalition government has to fulfil many aspirations of the people, we need the Centre’s support in our endeavour despite the ruling parties having different political ideologies,” said Kumaraswamy.

Addressing the gathering that included Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers, other Chief Ministers and NITI Aayog members, Kumaraswamy said as climate change was a reality, the Central government should use expertise to develop framework, strategies and practices to usher in a climate resilient agriculture revolution in the country.