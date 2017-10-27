Karnataka: Congress minister booked by CBI in deputy SP’s death

New Delhi: In a big jolt to the ruling Congress party in Karnataka, minister K J George, along with former IGP (Lokayukta) Pranov Mohanty and ex-ADG of police (state intelligence) A M Prasad, have been named in an FIR by the CBI in the mysterious death of Deputy SP M K Ganapathy.

Ganapathy was found dead at Madikeri in Karnataka on July 7 last year. The Supreme Court had handed over the probe to the CBI in September.

George said that the CBI has filed the FIR based on an old complaint. He said he would only react after getting full details of the FIR on Friday. “Let them investigate. They’re supposed to finish it in 3 months. Let them give a report. After that, I will react.” The BJP held a press conference as soon as the news of the FIR broke and threatened to launch a state-wide agitation if George did not resign.

‘‘There are certain startling facts in the case. Whether it is murder or suicide, it is required to be investigated in a fair manner,” the bench had said.

Before his death, Ganapathy had accused Bengaluru City Development Minister George and senior police officers Prasad and Mohanty of harassing him. The bench considered the allegations and said under these circumstances, the probe should be carried out by an independent agency.