Karnataka Cabinet okays separate religion status to Lingayat community months ahead of Assembly polls

Bengaluru: Ahead of the upcoming assembly polls, the Karnataka cabinet on Monday agreed to consider the Hindu sect of Lingayats as a separate religion, state Law Minister T.B. Jayachandra said.

“Based on the recommendations of Karnataka State Minorities Commission, the state cabinet has unanimously decided to grant the status of a religious minority to Lingayats and Veerashaiva Lingayats (believers of 12th-century social reformer Basava’s ideologies),” Jayachandra told media after the cabinet meeting.

The state cabinet has also decided to forward the commission’s recommendations to the Central government for approval and notification under the National Commission for Minorities Act, he said.

“The minority status has been granted on the Commission’s view that a proper recognition is to be given to the Lingayats and Veerashaiva Lingayats, on condition that the recognition would not affect the rights of other minorities in the state,” Jayachandra said.

The Lingayat sect, which believes in worshipping Shiva as the universal god, say they were founded by Basava.