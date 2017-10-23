Karnataka bans pillion riders on smaller bikes

Bengaluru: Karnataka on Monday banned pillion riders on two-wheelers of less than 100cc engine capacity to curb accidents, said an official.

“Any bike or scooter less than 100cc will not be permitted to have a pillion rider. This rule will be applicable to the newly registered vehicles,” said Transport Commissioner B. Dayananda.

The state transport department will also not register vehicles below 100cc engine with a pillion seat, said an official notification.

“The department should not permit a pillion to travel on vehicles below 100cc, which would be in violation of the Karnataka Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989,” it said.

Motor cycle and scooter makers will be directed to suitably design their two-wheelers of less than 100cc without a pillion seat, added Dayananda.

The department’s move came in reply to the Karnataka High Court hearing the case of a youth who died in a motor bike mishap and in compliance with the Karnataka Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989.

The rules specify that two-wheelers less than 100cc will not have a pillion seat attached to them.

There have been many two-wheeler accidents across the state of late.

Hero Motocop’s Splendor and Passion bikes, TVS Motors’ Scooty Pep plus scooter and XL 100 moped are among the vehicles that will be affected by the ban.