Kannauj accident: UP CM Yogi Adityanath announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for kin of deceased

Kannauj (Uttar Pradesh): Hours after a bus ran over nine students here on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakhs each for the kin of the deceased. Furthermore, ex-gratia of Rs. 50,000 each would be sanctioned for those injured in the mishap. Earlier in the day, six students were killed after being run over by a bus here. Meanwhile, three students were admitted to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Further details are awaited.