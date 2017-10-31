Kannada film star Upendra unveils name of his new political outfit  

Bengaluru: Kannada film star Upendra who had recently announced that he would foray into politics, today unveiled the name of his outfit as ‘Karnataka Pragnyavanta Janata Paksha’ (KPJP) here. Upendra on August 12 had announced that he would launch a new political party in the state, where Assembly polls are due early next year.

“Today it is a regional party; it may become a national party some day. The new party will be called Karnataka Pragnyavanta Janata Paksha,” he said. It means enlightened people’s party. The actor requested everyone to join hands with him, “as “this work is something that cannot be done by me alone.” The name was unveiled to reporters and his supporters.

Clad in a khaki shirt, the “real star” as he is called by his fans, said we are “just the workers… no one is important here other than the work we do.” Upendra said khaki is something that represents his party as those who are associated with it are ‘Jana karmika'(public worker).

“I want people to win;I have only created a platform for them. We can take this country somewhere by working together, sharing with each other ideas to solve our issues,” he said. Upendra, who began his film career as a dialogue writer, has directed about 10 films and acted in about 50.

Stating that his party would shortly announce an App and the website, he said it is an open forum for anyone who has “ideas” and “street smartness”,because they want such leaders.

“We want leaders who can explain their ideas of public good to the micro level with complete transparency. Transparency is our main ideology,” he added.

Asked whether his outfit would join hands with major political parties in the days to come after winning some seats, Upendra said “we will give an affidavit saying that we will not join with anyone and will work for our concept.”

“We don’t have any high command, public is our high command,” he said.

It was earlier speculated that Upendra would join BJP, ahead of next year’s assembly polls.

To a question on who would be Chief Minister if his party wins,the actor said “whoever is best…. if someone is good and is better than me, he will become CM.”

“My intention is to field candidates in all 224 seats, lets see how it goes.”