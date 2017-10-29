Kamal visits Ennore creek for a primer on people’s issues

Chennai : Veteran film star Kamal Haasan on Saturday visited the Ennore Creek area and listened to people’s grievances, days after be voiced concern over encroachment and flyash from power plants affecting livelihood of the fishermen there.

The actor, who has been facing criticism that he was engaging only in “Twitter politics” with his posts on microblogging site instead of going to the people and working to resolve their problems, was given a tour of the creek area, reports PTI.

The actor heard the travails of residents, mainly regarding fly ash deposits.

He was accompanied by environmentalist Nithyanand Jayaraman and local people, and a video clip of his visit was released here by his publicist.

The local women requested him to “do something” to end problems due to pollution and claimed many families had to quit the locality.

Some of them even tried falling at his feet, but he stopped them.

On October 26, in a statement on Twitter, the actor had said that “Kosasthalaiyaru (river) near Chennai is the lifeline of fishermen”.

He had said that though the river was not fully polluted, about 1,090 acres of land in the rivermouth was lost due to encroachment.

While just usual rains could flood North Chennai, he said about 10 lakh residents of North Chennai would be affected if the area was going to see more showers this monsoon, adding “this is a caution…not a criticism about what had happened (seen as a reference to 2015 floods).”