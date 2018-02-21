Kamal to start his political journey today

Madurai/Chennai : Actor Kamal Haasan arrived here to a rousing welcome on the eve of the launch of his political party on Wednesday even as DMK Working President M K Stalin appeared to take a dig at film personalities taking a plunge into politics saying paper flowers which do not have fragrance will bloom during a season but they will wither very soon.

Kamal will begin his political journey from his birth place Kamuthi in neighbouring Ramanathapuram district on Wednesday and reach Madurai in the evening. “The party flag will be hoisted in the evening in Madurai when the idea behind the flag will be detailed,” he told reporters on arrival in Madurai.

Earlier in the day, actor Seeman, who strongly opposes Rajinikanth on the basis of his non-Tamil origin, met Kamal at his home in Chennai. He told reporters that Kamal had expressed a wish to meet him but he felt that he should come to his residence because he was elder to him. Seeman also recalled that he also hailed from Ramanathapuram district.

Meanwhile, in a letter to party cadre, Stalin wrote: “The DMK is like a banyan tree which has strong roots and branches. It cannot be shaken by anyone. Parties may come during a season but they are just like paper flowers which don’t have flagrance. They will wither soon.”

Kamal called on DMK president M Karunanidhi at his Gopalapuram residence to seek his blessings. Stalin was also present then.