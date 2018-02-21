Rameswaram: Film star Kamal Haasan today cancelled his proposed visit to an elementary school here where former president A P J Abdul Kalam studied after education authorities denied him permission. Haasan, who began his political journey from here this morning ahead of launch of his party in Madurai later tonight, had planned to address the students of the school at 8 AM.

However, the Mandapam Assistant Elementary Education Officer denied permission on the ground that if Politicians were allowed to talk to the school children, it would create confusion among the students, official sources said.

Besides, the Hindu Munnani leaders objected to the proposed visit of the actor to the government school. Ramanathapuram District Hindu Munnani Secretary Ramamurhty had in a letter to the District Collector urged him not to permit Haasan to visit the school. The actor, however, seemed unperturbed by the denial of permission to visit the school. “There was no politics in the school visit… They can stop

me from going to school but not from learning,” he said later.