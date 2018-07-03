Kailash Manasarovar Yatra: 250 pilgrims from Karnataka stranded in Nepal after landslide

New Delhi: Nearly 250 pilgrims from Karnataka are stranded in Nepal’s Simikot after heavy rains caused landslips along the route of the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra. As per the Karnataka Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), the Embassy of India, Kathmandu is continuously monitoring the situation in Simikot, and representatives in Nepalganj and Simikot are personally in touch with all stranded pilgrims to extend all possible support to them for stay, and ensure availability of food/water.

In Simikot, the Embassy is providing service of a medical personnel to provide medical help to all elderly pilgrims. The Embassy is also looking into various alternative routes for evacuation, however, this will not be feasible as of now due to inclement weather. It will also look into the possibility of heli-evacuation for critical cases, the CMO source added. An emergency helpline number has been issued, belonging to Pranav Ganesh, First Secretary, Embassy of India at Kathmandu (+977 985-1107006.) Thousands of Indian pilgrims take part in the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra every year via Nepal in the Tibetan Autonomous Region of China ahead of monsoon season. The tour is organised by the Ministry of External Affairs each year between June and September in cooperation with the government of People’s Republic of China through two different routes – Lipulekh Pass (Uttarakhand) and Nathu La Pass (Sikkim).