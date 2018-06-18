Kafeel Khan accuses BJP MP of attack on brother, latter denies charge

Lucknow : Hours after Dr Kafeel Khan, an accused in the BRD Medical College negligence case, alleged that BJP MP Kamlesh Paswan was behind a recent attack on his brother Kashif Jameel, the parliamentarian dismissed the allegations him as “baseless” and an attempt “to hog limelight”.

Speaking to reporters in Gorakhpur, the MP from Bansgaon said he was mulling a defamation case in this regard.

“After getting Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s letter in his support, Dr Khan is trying to hog limelight by levelling false allegations against a BJP MP. He is making absurd statements like Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was in town when the incident took place.

“He has also said Yogiji and I are not on good terms. This is absolutely absurd. He himself had gone to the hospital after getting injured but had not taken my name before the police then. After five days, he is taking my name, which is ridiculous,” Paswan said, adding that he was ready for any probe, “by the CBI or any other agency”.

Asserting that the allegations levelled against him by Khan, who spent nearly seven months in jail in connection with the BRD Medical College case, in which a number of children and infants died, he alleged that “Kashif and his brothers are accused in over a dozen cases of land-grabbing”.

“In the past, Kashif had himself shot at his leg and tried to frame a 55-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman in a case. He is in the land business and is an accused in many cases. He had fraudulently taken a huge loan from the Punjab National Bank in the name of two persons – Shadab and Yusuf – and did not repay it. The bank has served a notice,” Paswan said, reports PTI.