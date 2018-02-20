Justin Trudeau’s wife Sophie spotted in Anita Dongre-designed Chanderi suit

New Delhi: Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, the wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, was spotted in a yellow Chanderi suit by Indian designer Anita Dongre during her ongoing India trip.

The Canadian prime minister is on an eight-day trip to India with his wife and children Ella-Grace Margaret Trudeau, Hadrien Trudeau and Xavier James Trudeau. After a short trip to the Taj Mahal, the family landed in Ahmedabad where they visited Sabarmati Ashram and Akshardham temple.

Gregoire chose an outfit from Dongre’s collection for her outings in Ahmedabad. “I was so pleased to see our yellow chanderi suit on the ever-so-elegant Sophie Gregoire Trudeau. It was such a lovely surprise to find that a global personality like hers chose one of our designs,” Dongre told PTI. The designer’s outfits were previously worn by the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton and Queen Mathilde of Belgium.