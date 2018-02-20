Free Press Journal
Justin Trudeau's wife Sophie spotted in Anita Dongre-designed Chanderi suit

Justin Trudeau’s wife Sophie spotted in Anita Dongre-designed Chanderi suit

— By PTI | Feb 20, 2018 10:52 am
Sophie Gregoire Trudeau (R), wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (3rd R), carries their son Hadrien, during their visit to Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad on February 19, 2018. The ashram was one of the residences of Indian independence icon Mahatma Gandhi, and was from where he launched his famous 1930 protest march against the British Salt Law. Trudeau and his family are visiting India on a week-long official trip. / AFP PHOTO / SAM PANTHAKY

New Delhi: Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, the wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, was spotted in a yellow Chanderi suit by Indian designer Anita Dongre during her ongoing India trip.

The Canadian prime minister is on an eight-day trip to India with his wife and children Ella-Grace Margaret Trudeau, Hadrien Trudeau and Xavier James Trudeau. After a short trip to the Taj Mahal, the family landed in Ahmedabad where they visited Sabarmati Ashram and Akshardham temple.

Gregoire chose an outfit from Dongre’s collection for her outings in Ahmedabad. “I was so pleased to see our yellow chanderi suit on the ever-so-elegant Sophie Gregoire Trudeau. It was such a lovely surprise to find that a global personality like hers chose one of our designs,” Dongre told PTI. The designer’s outfits were previously worn by the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton and Queen Mathilde of Belgium.


