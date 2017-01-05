Justice Khehar sworn in as 44th Chief Justice of India

New Delhi : Justice Jagdish Singh Khehar was, on Wednesday, sworn in as the Chief Justice of India (CJI), becoming the 44th and the first Sikh top judge of the country.

Khehar was administered the oath of office by President Pranab Mukherjee at Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

The 64-year-old judge succeeds Justice Tirath Singh Thakur and will hold office of a little over seven months, retiring on August 28, 2017 when he will turn 65. A no-nonsense judge, Chief Justice Khehar has been described as a “strong judge” by his predecessor.

Besides Vice President Mohammad Hamid Ansari and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the swearing in ceremony was attended by Union Ministers Arun Jaitley, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Rajiv Pratap Ruddy and Prakash Javadekar.

Veteran BJP leader L.K. Advani too was present as were sitting and former judges of the top court including former Chief Justices of India R.M.Lodha and A.M. Ahmadi, Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi, and eminent jurist Fali Nariman.

Khehar was the author of the judgment by a five-judge constitution bench that held “unconstitutional” the Constitution’s 99th amendment paving way for the National Judicial Appointment Commission and the National Judicial Appointment Commission Act, 2014. NJAC was brought by Modi government to replace the existing collegium system of appointing judges.

Besides this, he authored the majority judgment of the constitution bench, restoring the ousted Chief Minister Nabam Tuki as Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister.

Born on August 28, 1952, he graduated in science from Government College, Chandigarh in 1974 and went to on to do his LL.B and LL.M from the Punjab University, Chandigarh. Enrolled as an advocate in 1979, he practiced mainly in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, Himachal Pradesh High Court, and the Supreme Court.

He took over a Supreme Court Judge on September 13, 2011. —IANS