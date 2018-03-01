New Delhi : A trial court’s endeavour to hurriedly examine 22 out of 24 witnesses in a day in a case of murder and attempt to commit unnatural sex with a 14-year-old boy has come for a severe criticism from the Delhi High Court, which dubbed it as a classic example of “justice hurried is justice buried”.

The high court lamented over the trial court’s “super fast track” procedure of examining 22 witnesses in a day, saying it was unable to appreciate why the trial court judge rushed through the prosecution evidence in a case of this nature, resulting in serious miscarriage of justice. –PTI