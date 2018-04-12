Justice Chelameswar: Someone running a relentless tirade against me that I am up to grab something

Today, Justice Chelameswar expressed his inability in ordering listing of ex-law minster’s plea for framing norms on allocating cases to various benches. “Someone running a relentless tirade against me that I am up to grab something. This country will follow its own course but I’m sorry and I can’t deal with this PIL” said Justice Chelameswar.

Justice Chelameswar also added that he would not like another reversal of his order in next 24 hours. The Supreme Court judge remarks came after advocate Prashant Bhushan told him that PIL by his father Shanti Bhushan was not being listed. And after Justice Chelameswar refused to list the case, Prashant Bhushan mentioned it before the CJI’s court. “We will look into it,” CJI told Bhushan on his complaint of non-listing of his father’s plea for framing norms on allocating cases.