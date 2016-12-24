Jung meets PM Modi, CM Kejriwal; says wanted to quit earlier

New Delhi: Lt Governor Najeeb Jung on Friday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is believed to have given a go ahead to his decision to quit, while on two earlier occasions he had persuaded him against the step.

A day after quitting, Jung set aside his bitter differences with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and called him for a breakfast. Kejriwal went to Raj Niwas and the two had a cordial meeting when they even recalled the differences, fights and light moments in their ties in the last two years.

The Lt Governor later called on Modi. Again, there was no official word on what transpired in the meeting.

Sources close to Jung said he had offered to quit twice before including in 2014 after BJP came to power as he was a UPA appointee, but was asked to continue by the Prime Minister.

They said Jung repeated his desire to demit office to Modi few days ago and that this time the Prime Minister did not stop him, adding his decision to quit was purely on personal ground and would pen a book on his tumultuous tenure.

After the hour-long meeting with Jung, Kejriwal too said it was his personal decision to resign.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also met Jung, said, “We had a very good chat. He shared memories of the last two years and also of his days as a bureaucrat. He said that he was mulling quitting over the last one year.

“He wants to spend time with his family and focus on academics. He said that he could not quit due to things like chikungunya (outbreak in the city).”

Even as the circumstances leading to Jung’s sudden decision to quit kept political circles abuzz with several theories, there was indication that he was finding it difficult to handle the fractured relationship with the AAP government.On who could be next LG of Delhi, Sisodia said many names are doing the rounds but nothing official has come up.