Judiciary cannot project a fractured face, says outgoing SC Judge

NEW DELHI: Judiciary cannot project a fractured face to anyone and it is necessary for judges to be together as the extra-legal elements, who are waiting to take over, would destroy the institution, outgoing Supreme Court judge Justice Amitava Roy said on Friday, reports PTI.

Speaking at a function organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) in the apex court here, Roy said the top court is the guardian of the rule of law and “the bedrock of our existence is the faith, the trust and the credibility that this institution enjoys”.

“I intend to tell you that we, being the guardians of the rule of law, need to secure the same, otherwise the caveat is that extra-legal elements are waiting to take over. That would spell destruction of the institution. That would mean our extinction, because we survive for the institution which is not otherwise. Every institution is a collective entity,” Roy said.

He also said that despite all the reservations many have about the judicial process, people flock to the courts seeking refuge for justice.