Jt entrance exam for engg from 2018

New Delhi : The Human Resources Development Ministry is pushing ahead to have a Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main from 2018 for all over 3500 engineering colleges, including those run by the deemed universities, except for the IITs, IISC and the Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER).

Only Tamil Nadu objected to the proposal sent out by the ministry in May to all state governments for their view since many states hold their own tests for the admissions in the graduation courses. Most private and deemed universities too hold their own engineering entrance tests.

The examination will be conducted by a new national testing agency that is likely to be announced in the budget speech by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on February 1. The test will be online and in several regional languages with the rural students in mind and that too twice a year.

Presently, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducts the exam, which is taken by enarly 13 lakh students. A proposal made earlier in 2012 for the national test was abandoned after the deemed universities protested.

The All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE), the technical education regulator, may soon make the JEE Main binding on the country’’s over 3500 engineering colleges. The University Grants Commission may introduce a similar rule for private and deemed universities.

The Ministry wants uniformity in admissions in the engineering colleges on the same lines on which the medical admissions across the country will be through the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) from this academic year.

However, the IITs are likely to be allowed to continue admitting students on the basis of their JEE Advanced scores, The Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, and the Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research too may go on selecting their engineering students through the JEE Advanced and the Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana exam.

When the AICTE discussed the matter at a general council meeting earlier this month, Tamil Nadu had objected saying it should not be forced to drop its current admission system, based on Class XII board results. The council agreed on giving a certain weightage to Class XII board results so that the students didn’’t neglect school exams. The volume of the weightage is yet to be decided.

All engineering colleges will be asked to see that at least 90 per cent of students take the IIT-conducted Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) from 2018 for a standard assessment of their proficiency.