Jordanian King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein to start his three-day India visit today

New Delhi: King of Jordan Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein will come on a three-day visit to India, starting from Tuesday. The King will be accompanied by a business delegation during the visit, scheduled from February 27 to March 1.

According to Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), during this visit, “the two sides will discuss the entire gamut of bilateral relations as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest”. Apart from official talks by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind will host a banquet in the King’s honour March 1, 2018. Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will call on the visiting dignitary.

The MEA further stated that on February 28, King Abdullah will visit IIT Delhi to explore collaboration with Jordan technical institutes. “During the day, the King will also participate in a CEO Round-table followed by India-Jordan Business Forum jointly organized by FICCI, CII and ASSOCHAM.”

On March 1, King Abdullah will deliver a special address on ‘Promoting Understanding and Moderation’, organised by India Islamic Center, in the national capital. During the visit, the two sides are expected to sign MoUs/Agreements in diverse areas of bilateral cooperation.