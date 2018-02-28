Jordan King Abdullah II visits IIT-Delhi

New Delhi: King of Jordan Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein, who is on a three-day visit to India, today visited the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) here to explore collaboration with Jordanian technical institutes.

During his half-an-hour visit to the premiere institute, King Abdullah met IIT-Delhi Director V Ramgopal Rao and deans of various departments to discuss the areas in which they can enter into collaboration, including artificial intelligence.

IIT officials did not divulge details about the meeting, saying it was a closed-door event.

King Abdullah, accompanied by a business delegation, arrived here yesterday and was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the airport. The Jordanian King’s visit here comes nearly three weeks after Modi travelled to Jordan as part of his trip to West Asia, including Palestine.