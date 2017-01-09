Jodhpur court to pronounce verdict on Salman Khan’s arms act case on 18 Jan

Jodhpur (Rajasthan): A Jodhpur District session court on Monday fixed January 18 for announcing its decision on Arms Act Case against Bollywood actor Salman Khan.

The date for pronouncing the judgment was fixed after the court heard the final arguments from both the sides which were completed today.

Magistrate Dalpat Singh Rajpurohit directed Khan to be present in the court during pronouncement of the order.

A case against Khan had been registered under the Arms Act by police in October 1998 for alleged use and possession of arms with expired license during alleged poaching of two black bucks in Kankani village.

The case was filed by the forest department. If convicted, Khan could face imprisonment for seven years.