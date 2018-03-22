Jodhpur court directs filing of FIR against Hardik Pandya over alleged Ambedkar tweet

Indian cricket team all-rounder Hardik Pandya has got himself stuck in a controversy over an alleged comment he posted on Twitter. Hardik Pandya is all set to be caught up in a legal tangle on his Twitter post allegedly disrespecting Dr BR Ambedkar.

On Wednesday, a special Jodhpur court directed the police to register an FIR against Hardik Pandya for his Twitter post on on December 26, 2017. The court has asked the police to register a case under a law on Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes. The court gave the directives of filing the FIR following a petition filed by DR Meghwal against him for the same. Dr Meghwal, a member of Rashtriya Bhim Sena in Jalore district in the north Indian state of Rajasthan, filed a petition against Pandya Tuesday, March 20.

According to the petitioner, Pandya’s alleged post on his Twitter timeline read “Which Ambedkar ??? The one who drafted across law and constitution or the one who spread the disease called reservation in the country.” (The post has now been deleted.)

Dr Meghwal, who practices law, has said in the petition that such comment by a leading cricketer like Pandya is derogatory and sets a bad example. He also said that the cricketer had attempted to disregard the constitution and the architect of the constitution. He also claimed that Pandya has hurt the sentiments of the people of his community and demanded punishment. Rajesh Yadav, SHO of Udai Mandir Thana in Jaipur told NDTV, “We are yet to receive the orders of the court and once we get it, I will be in a position to comment. Further action will be taken as per the law.”