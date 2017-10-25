Free Press Journal
Job application: Kerala High Court allows transgender to declare sex as woman

Job application: Kerala High Court allows transgender to declare sex as woman

— By PTI | Oct 25, 2017 07:39 pm
Kochi: The Kerala High Court today allowed a member from the transgender community to declare her sex as woman in the application for a state government job.

Justice K Vinod Chandran gave the interim order while considering a plea filed by the transgender in which it was complained that there were only two options — male and female — in the section seeking information about the sex of the person applying for the job.

The examination for the job is conducted by the State Public Service Commission.


The transgender, who is a post graduate in Mathematics, pleaded before the court that a separate column for the transgender community be included in the PSC application form to help them in applying for the government job.

Lack of such a column is creating difficulties for qualified people from the transgender community in applying for government jobs, the petitioner said.

