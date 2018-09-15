Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#BiggBoss12
#GaneshChaturthi2018
#RahulGandhi
#FuelPriceHike
#AsiaCup2018
#NarendraModi
Home / India / JNUSU polls: Counting stopped after attempt of ballot capture

JNUSU polls: Counting stopped after attempt of ballot capture

— By IANS | Sep 15, 2018 02:02 pm
FOLLOW US:

New Delhi: Counting of votes for the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) polls were stopped on Saturday when two principal contenders of an unnamed political group along with their supporters barged into a counting center and tried to snatch ballot boxes, the varsity election committee said. The counting of votes for the annual students’ elections began on Friday night at 10 p.m. after the polling concluded at 5.30 p.m.

“JNUSU EC 2018-19 hereby brings to the immediate notice that the counting process has been suspended due to forcible entry into the counting venue and attempting to snatch sealed ballot boxes as well as ballot papers.

“This was in addition to intimidation and violence on our Election Committee, including on our female members led by a presidential and a joint secretary candidate,” the committee said in a statement. At around 4 a.m., vandals broke the window panes of the counting center and injured a few students who tried to resist the attempt. The counting has been stopped indefinitely and a meeting of Grievance Redressal Committee has been called for further action.


Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK

  • Justice granted

    The observation of the Supreme Court that a former scientist of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Nambi Narayanan was “unnecessarily…

  • CJI mantle for Justice Ranjan Gogoi

    The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has saved itself from scathing criticism and huge embarrassment by appointing Justice Ranjan Gogoi as…

  • Now, Ranjan Gogoi has to tolerate ‘noisy judges’

    There is nothing in common between the 46th Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi with his retired brother judge…

  • Should Narendra Modi trust Americans?

    Narendra Modi. Pic/PtiIndia’s foreign policy options in respect of Russia, China, Iran and other countries with which the United States has problematic…

  • Foreigners to the fore again

    editorial, Foreigners, Draft National Register of Citizens, Assam, BJP, Amit ShahThe moment the Draft National Register of Citizens was published, omitting over forty lakh names from the list pertaining to…