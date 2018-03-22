JNU sexual assault case: Students continue protest against professor

New Delhi : The students of Jawaharlal Nehru University on Wednesday once again took to the streets to protest against the JNU professor Atul Johri, who has been granted bail in sexual harassment cases.

Initially, a group of students representing the Bharatiya Janta Party’s student wing Akhil Bharatiya Vishva Parishad (ABVP) conducted a silent protest to demand the suspension of Johri against whom 31 cases of sexual harassment have been filed. Later, a group of students of Life Sciences department conducted a march across JNU campus demanding not only the suspension of Johri but also restricting his entry into the campus, where he allegedly sexually harassed female students.

“Prof. Johri was arrested and then granted a bail within few hours. It shows that he is extremely influential and could bend the rules. If he is allowed an entry within the campus, he could influence the legal proceedings conducted against him,” protesters told ANI while demanding an urgent suspension of Johri.