JNU Entrance Exam 2018 Result: Follow these steps to know the scores

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has declared its entrance exam results today. So all those students who have given the entrance exam can check their result on official website jnu.ac.in. The entrance exam was held on December 27 to December 30, 2017 and it took in 53 cities across India and also in Kathmandu, Nepal.

JNU offers 720 seats for M.Phil/ PHD, 459 for BA programme and 1,118 for MA, M.SC, M.Tech and MPH courses. The online registration for 2018 had started on September 15, 2017 and the last date was to fill up the form was on October 13, 2017.

How to check score on JNU website

Step 1: Go to the official website of the university

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the admission link

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: Enter your programme of study, field of study and application number/ registration number.

Step 5: The results for JNUEE 2018 will be displayed