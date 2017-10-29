J&K policeman on ‘leave’ joins LeT terror outfit

Srinagar : A Jammu and Kashmir policeman who was on leave, has joined the Lashkari-e-Taiba (LeT) terror outfit, the authorities said on Saturday.

Selection grade constable Ishfaq Ahmad Dar, on training in Kathua district of Jammu region had taken leave to come to the Kashmir Valley’s Shopian district earlier this week, reports IANS.

“After coming home, the constable went missing and a report was lodged by his family. “It is now learnt that he has joined the LeT outfit,” the authorities said, adding the matter was still being investigated. Pictures of the missing constable wielding an AK-47 rifle had appeared on social media.